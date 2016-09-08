FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NLRB at Work: Flurry of rulings preceded Hirozawa's departure
September 8, 2016 / 11:11 AM / a year ago

NLRB at Work: Flurry of rulings preceded Hirozawa's departure

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

The National Labor Relations Board handed down a slew of decisions prior to Member Kent Hirozawa's term ending on Aug. 27, including a landmark ruling that gave graduate students working at private universities the right to unionize.

Although the 2-1 decision in Columbia University on Aug. 23 garnered the most attention, the NLRB issued 38 other rulings in the week leading up to Hirozawa's departure, including some significant cases that may have flown under the radar.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2cl1Afj

Correction: A previous version of this story misspelled Kent Hirozawa's name.

