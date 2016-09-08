NLRB at Work: Flurry of rulings preceded Hirozawa's departure

The National Labor Relations Board handed down a slew of decisions prior to Member Kent Hirozawa's term ending on Aug. 27, including a landmark ruling that gave graduate students working at private universities the right to unionize.

Although the 2-1 decision in Columbia University on Aug. 23 garnered the most attention, the NLRB issued 38 other rulings in the week leading up to Hirozawa's departure, including some significant cases that may have flown under the radar.

