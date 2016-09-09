FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Revised joint-employment standard not revolutionary, NLRB tells D.C. Circuit
September 9, 2016 / 11:16 AM / a year ago

Revised joint-employment standard not revolutionary, NLRB tells D.C. Circuit

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

Sept 9 -

The National Labor Relations Board told a federal appeals court that it did not invent a new legal test to determine whether companies are joint employers in a case involving a California waste management company, but rather restored elements from its analysis that "had been dropped without explanation."

In a brief filed with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit on Wednesday, the NLRB said that Browning-Ferris Industries - the Republic Services Inc subsidiary challenging the board's joint employer finding - and business groups backing its appeal have exaggerated the potential impact of the board's revised joint-employment standard.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2cvbp7B

