10 months ago
NLRB at Work: GC seeks clarified test for intermittent strikes
#Westlaw News
October 28, 2016 / 10:26 AM / 10 months ago

NLRB at Work: GC seeks clarified test for intermittent strikes

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

National Labor Relations Board case law on intermittent strikes needs to be clarified to better protect workers who use that tactic to protest labor conditions, as have nonunion workers in the fast-food and retail industries, according to the NLRB general counsel's office.

The present test for determining whether multiple short-term strikes are protected by federal labor law is difficult to apply and exposes workers to discipline for activities that should be protected, Beth Tursell, acting associate to the general counsel, said in an memo earlier this month.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2eCwuza

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
