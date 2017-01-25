Nursing facility's litigation choices doomed NLRB appeal - D.C. Circuit

A federal appeals court on Tuesday rejected a New Jersey nursing care company’s challenge to a union election, calling out the poor litigation choices by the company’s lawyer.

The unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia said Woodcrest Health Care Center Co could not show that the NLRB hearing officer’s denial of its request for subpoenas was a prejudicial error because the company walked out of the hearing and did not present its remaining witnesses. Woodcrest was represented by Jedd Mendelson of Littler Mendelson at the NLRB hearing.

