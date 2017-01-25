FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nursing facility's litigation choices doomed NLRB appeal - D.C. Circuit
January 25, 2017 / 11:45 AM / 7 months ago

Nursing facility's litigation choices doomed NLRB appeal - D.C. Circuit

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Tuesday rejected a New Jersey nursing care company’s challenge to a union election, calling out the poor litigation choices by the company’s lawyer.

The unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia said Woodcrest Health Care Center Co could not show that the NLRB hearing officer’s denial of its request for subpoenas was a prejudicial error because the company walked out of the hearing and did not present its remaining witnesses. Woodcrest was represented by Jedd Mendelson of Littler Mendelson at the NLRB hearing.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2j4zojJ

