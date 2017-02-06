Two companies will try to convince a federal appeals court this week to overturn National Labor Relations Board rulings that pared back employers’ power to control information about their internal workplace investigations.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit will hear oral argument on Monday in Banner Health System’s challenge to a NLRB decision, in which the board held that employers that want to keep ongoing investigations secret must prove that the probes would be ruined if revealed. Banner Health, a Phoenix, Arizona-based hospital chain, is represented by Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart.

