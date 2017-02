A federal appeals court on Monday signaled it may overturn a National Labor Relations Board decision that a hospital chain’s employee confidentiality policy for internal investigations was too broad, citing a lack of evidence supporting the board’s ruling.

During oral argument at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, members of a three-judge panel said the NLRB did not develop essential facts about Phoenix, Arizona-based Banner Health System’s confidentiality policy, particularly how it was applied.

