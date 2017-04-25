FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
D.C. Circuit reverses NLRB ruling on Bellagio's discipline of bellman
April 25, 2017 / 9:39 PM / 4 months ago

D.C. Circuit reverses NLRB ruling on Bellagio's discipline of bellman

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court ruled on Tuesday that the Bellagio complied with federal labor law when it disciplined a bellman, reversing the National Labor Relations Board’s ruling against the Las Vegas hotel and casino.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit overturned the NLRB’s findings that the Bellagio unlawfully interfered with Gabor Garner’s right to union representation in an investigation, retaliated against him for invoking that right, surveilled him after suspending him and blocked him from discussing his discipline with coworkers.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2qbFs96

