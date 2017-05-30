FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
NLRB permits general counsel's office to give up a case it already won
May 30, 2017 / 11:57 PM / 3 months ago

NLRB permits general counsel's office to give up a case it already won

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

The National Labor Relations Board will allow its general counsel’s office to abandon a case it brought against an Arizona food distributor, even though the board already ruled that the company violated federal labor law for threatening one worker and terminating another.

In a 2-1 order issued Friday, the NLRB granted a request by its general counsel’s office that will allow former Food Services of America Inc worker Paul Carrington to withdraw his unfair labor practice charge in light of a settlement he and the company reached in 2014, three months before the board ruled in the case, but "inexplicably" not brought to the board's attention until 2016.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2rCniST

