Trump's picks for NLRB clear Senate committee

President Donald Trump’s two nominees for the National Labor Relations Board cleared a key congressional committee on Wednesday, setting them up for a confirmation vote in the full U.S. Senate.

Republicans on the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) approved the nominations of William Emanuel, a partner at Littler Mendelson, and Marvin Kaplan, chief counsel at the Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission, with a pair of 12-11 party-line votes.

