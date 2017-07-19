FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 19, 2017 / 5:27 PM / in 38 minutes

Trump's picks for NLRB clear Senate committee

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

President Donald Trump’s two nominees for the National Labor Relations Board cleared a key congressional committee on Wednesday, setting them up for a confirmation vote in the full U.S. Senate.

Republicans on the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) approved the nominations of William Emanuel, a partner at Littler Mendelson, and Marvin Kaplan, chief counsel at the Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission, with a pair of 12-11 party-line votes.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2u93jcI

