NLRB at Work: 2015 closes on high note, 2016 begins with hiccup

The National Labor Relations Board’s last full year under the Obama administration opened with a delay of the highly anticipated McDonald’s USA trial in New York City. Administrative Law Judge Lauren Esposito, who is overseeing the first phase of the NLRB general counsel’s case to hold the fast food behemoth liable for alleged labor violations by its franchisees, canceled the Jan. 11 start date due to technical problems.

The NLRB closed out 2015, however, with a burst of activity, applying its controversial D.R. Horton and Murphy Oil decisions to strike down class and collective action waivers in at least 17 cases during the month of December. Those disputes involved a range of employers, including Domino’s Pizza, Kmart Corp, 24 Hour Fitness USA Inc, GameStop Corp and an Applebee’s Restaurant franchisee. The board also found that Whole Foods Market Inc’s policy prohibiting employees from recording in the workplace without prior approval violates federal labor law.

