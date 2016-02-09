FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Appeals court mulls NLRB's power to award attorneys' fees, other remedies
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
February 9, 2016 / 11:57 AM / 2 years ago

Appeals court mulls NLRB's power to award attorneys' fees, other remedies

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit will consider the extent of the National Labor Relations Board’s power to award attorneys’ fees and order other remedies in two separate cases set for oral argument on Tuesday.

Camelot Terrace Inc and Galesburg Terrace Inc, two Illinois nursing homes formerly owned by the same businessman, are challenging a decision by the board ordering them to pay litigation and bargaining expenses stemming from related unfair labor practice cases.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1KCzfMk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.