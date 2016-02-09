Appeals court mulls NLRB's power to award attorneys' fees, other remedies

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit will consider the extent of the National Labor Relations Board’s power to award attorneys’ fees and order other remedies in two separate cases set for oral argument on Tuesday.

Camelot Terrace Inc and Galesburg Terrace Inc, two Illinois nursing homes formerly owned by the same businessman, are challenging a decision by the board ordering them to pay litigation and bargaining expenses stemming from related unfair labor practice cases.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1KCzfMk