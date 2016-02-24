FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NLRB to take second shot at NBC labor case due to unclear logic - D.C. Circuit

February 24, 2016 / 11:37 AM / 2 years ago

NLRB to take second shot at NBC labor case due to unclear logic - D.C. Circuit

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

By Robert Iafolla

A federal appeals court on Tuesday said it was befuddled by a National Labor Relations Board’s ruling finding that NBCUniversal Inc violated labor law by not bargaining with a union and remanded the case for a clearer explanation of the board’s decision making.

But in doing so, the unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit said it had no opinion on the merits of the case.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/21qiOqN

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
