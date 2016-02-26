FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Appeals court nixes unilateral changes to job titles in union contract
February 26, 2016 / 1:48 AM / 2 years ago

Appeals court nixes unilateral changes to job titles in union contract

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A Louisiana electricity company violated federal labor law by unilaterally removing workers from the purview of a union by changing their job titles while its collective bargaining agreement was still in effect, a U.S. appeals court ruled Thursday.

A three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a National Labor Relations Board decision that found Dixie Electric Membership Corp could not eliminate the systems operator positions at its Baton Rouge facility and give those workers new positions outside the bargaining unit mid-contract.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1n0z2aB

