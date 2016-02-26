Appeals court nixes unilateral changes to job titles in union contract

A Louisiana electricity company violated federal labor law by unilaterally removing workers from the purview of a union by changing their job titles while its collective bargaining agreement was still in effect, a U.S. appeals court ruled Thursday.

A three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a National Labor Relations Board decision that found Dixie Electric Membership Corp could not eliminate the systems operator positions at its Baton Rouge facility and give those workers new positions outside the bargaining unit mid-contract.

