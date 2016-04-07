Trucking outfit illegally fired driver for badmouthing company - 6th Circuit

A Detroit-area trucking outfit violated federal labor law by firing a driver after his bosses overheard him badmouthing the company and one of its owners on a two-way radio, a federal appeals court ruled on Wednesday.

A three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously affirmed a National Labor Relations Board ruling against Lou’s Transport Inc finding the company had unlawfully sacked Michael Hershey. But while the panel accepted the NLRB’s conclusion, it did not rule that the radio conversation was protected by the National Labor Relations Act. The company failed to file an exception to an administrative law judge’s finding on that issue, thus preventing the panel from considering it on appeal.

