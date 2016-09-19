Firing workers who spoke to TV news violated labor law - D.C. Circuit

DirecTV Inc and a satellite television installer violated federal labor law by firing technicians who complained about the companies in a local television news segment, a federal appeals court ruled on Friday.

In a 2-1 decision, a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit upheld the National Labor Relations Board finding that the technicians' statements were not flagrantly disloyal, maliciously untrue or unconnected to their dispute over a new pay policy.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2dap5UY