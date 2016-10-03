FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
D.C. Circuit calls NLRB policy of nonacquiescence 'an instrument of oppression'
October 3, 2016 / 11:11 AM / a year ago

D.C. Circuit calls NLRB policy of nonacquiescence 'an instrument of oppression'

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A divided federal appeals court on Friday blasted the National Labor Relations Board for litigating a case despite circuit precedent guaranteeing it would lose and awarded a Michigan healthcare provider nearly $18,000 in attorneys' fees because it had to waste resources on the agency's "suicide mission."

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit said in its 2-1 ruling that the NLRB's so-called policy of nonacquiescence - in which the agency ignores circuit court decisions that break with its view of labor law - can be "an instrument of oppression."

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2dDuIzr

