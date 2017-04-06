8th Circuit rejects Missouri quarry's challenge to NLRB supervisor ruling

A divided appeals court held on Thursday that a foreman at a granite mining company in Missouri was a supervisor under federal labor law and thus ineligible to cast the potentially deciding vote in a union election.

In a 2-1 ruling, a panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the National Labor Relations Board's conclusion that Missouri Red Quarries Inc foreman Steve Johnston was a supervisor, pointing to his role in hiring two employees and other secondary indicators of his authority on the job site.

