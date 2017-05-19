FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hospital violated labor law by stopping nurses' pay increases - D.C. Circuit
May 19, 2017 / 9:28 PM / 3 months ago

Hospital violated labor law by stopping nurses' pay increases - D.C. Circuit

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Friday upheld a National Labor Relations Board ruling that a hospital in Pennsylvania was legally obligated to continue paying wage increases to nurses after its collective bargaining agreement with the nurses’ union expired.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit rejected Wilkes-Barre Hospital Co’s argument that the language of its most recent collective bargaining agreement with the union allowed it to unilaterally stop paying wage increases based on the length of nurses’ employment.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2qGBgjv

