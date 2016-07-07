FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Noncompetes can be assigned without consent under Missouri law - 8th Circuit
July 7, 2016

Noncompetes can be assigned without consent under Missouri law - 8th Circuit

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court ruled on Wednesday that the noncompete and confidentiality agreements that two Missouri x-ray technicians signed when they joined a regional medical imaging firm could be assigned to the national imaging company that acquired their employer without their consent.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a federal judge in Missouri, who had ruled that Missouri law prevented that assignment to Mobilex USA. Mobilex was represented by Husch Blackwell.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/29qlVxF

