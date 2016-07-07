Noncompetes can be assigned without consent under Missouri law - 8th Circuit

A federal appeals court ruled on Wednesday that the noncompete and confidentiality agreements that two Missouri x-ray technicians signed when they joined a regional medical imaging firm could be assigned to the national imaging company that acquired their employer without their consent.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a federal judge in Missouri, who had ruled that Missouri law prevented that assignment to Mobilex USA. Mobilex was represented by Husch Blackwell.

