Alston & Bird attorney disqualified from noncompete case - federal judge

A federal judge in Maryland has disqualified an Alston & Bird partner and the firm from representing a scientist who was sued by his former biotechnology company for allegedly violating a noncompete agreement by joining a rival.

U.S. District Judge Paul Grimm in Greenbelt, Maryland ruled on Thursday that Jonathan Rose and his firm cannot defend Giulio Paciotti against CytImmune Sciences Inc's lawsuit because Rose represented the company when he practiced at Katten Muchin Rosenman a decade ago.

