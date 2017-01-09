FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alston & Bird attorney disqualified from noncompete case - federal judge
January 9, 2017 / 12:33 PM / 7 months ago

Alston & Bird attorney disqualified from noncompete case - federal judge

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Maryland has disqualified an Alston & Bird partner and the firm from representing a scientist who was sued by his former biotechnology company for allegedly violating a noncompete agreement by joining a rival.

U.S. District Judge Paul Grimm in Greenbelt, Maryland ruled on Thursday that Jonathan Rose and his firm cannot defend Giulio Paciotti against CytImmune Sciences Inc's lawsuit because Rose represented the company when he practiced at Katten Muchin Rosenman a decade ago.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2i9Z24w

