A federal appeals court on Wednesday sent a case back to a federal judge to reconsider whether to block a former marketing executive at two Johnson & Johnson subsidiaries from joining a rival medical-device maker.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held that the lower-court judge should have held an evidentiary hearing before deciding that Laura Angelini, who previously worked for Ethicon Inc and DePuy Orthopaedics Inc, was privy to confidential information covered by her noncompete agreement.

