IBM accuses former sales executive of violating non-compete agreement
May 11, 2016 / 10:51 AM / a year ago

IBM accuses former sales executive of violating non-compete agreement

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

International Business Machines Corp has sued its former head of global sales for a cloud computing unit, accusing him of violating his non-compete agreement by joining a rival software company and misappropriating trade secrets before leaving.

IBM filed a lawsuit in federal court in Manhattan late Monday seeking to block Louis Attanasio from working at Informatica Corp and to claw back $500,000 in non-salary compensation that he received in the year prior to his April 2016 resignation.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1OhfU5h

