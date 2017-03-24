A federal appeals court on Friday overturned a National Labor Relations Board decision that an Arizona hospital chain's employee confidentiality policy for internal investigations was too broad, citing a lack of evidence supporting the board's ruling.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit said the NLRB "made unwarranted logical leaps that the evidence cannot fairly support" when it found that Phoenix, Arizona-based Banner Health System maintained a confidentiality policy for internal investigations that was applied to all employees rather than on a case-by-case basis.

