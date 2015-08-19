Nursing home's reaction to union's signage illegal - D.C. Circuit

(Reuters) - A nursing home company in Connecticut illegally removed union signage that said the company had been “busted” for “violating federal labor law,” the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia ruled Tuesday.

A three-judge panel of the D.C. Circuit upheld a National Labor Relations Board decision that HealthBridge Management interfered with its workers’ rights to act collectively when it removed flyers and banned stickers with the union message.

