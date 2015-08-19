FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nursing home's reaction to union's signage illegal - D.C. Circuit
August 19, 2015 / 1:32 PM / 2 years ago

Nursing home's reaction to union's signage illegal - D.C. Circuit

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A nursing home company in Connecticut illegally removed union signage that said the company had been “busted” for “violating federal labor law,” the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia ruled Tuesday.

A three-judge panel of the D.C. Circuit upheld a National Labor Relations Board decision that HealthBridge Management interfered with its workers’ rights to act collectively when it removed flyers and banned stickers with the union message.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1gXn9j3

