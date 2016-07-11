FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Business groups challenge OSHA rule on reporting workplace injuries
July 11, 2016 / 11:26 AM / a year ago

Business groups challenge OSHA rule on reporting workplace injuries

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

(Reuters) -

A coalition of companies and business groups filed a lawsuit on Friday in federal court in Texas challenging an Occupational Safety and Health Administration rule that bars employers from discouraging or punishing the reporting of workplace injuries and illnesses.

The coalition, led by the National Association of Manufacturers, accuses OSHA of overstepping its authority and not following the required regulatory procedures in issuing the rule. The plaintiffs argue the rule will prevent employers from using safety incentive programs and post-accident drug testing, which they said are effective tools for improving workplace safety.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/29r7VE3

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
