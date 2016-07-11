Business groups challenge OSHA rule on reporting workplace injuries

(Reuters) -

A coalition of companies and business groups filed a lawsuit on Friday in federal court in Texas challenging an Occupational Safety and Health Administration rule that bars employers from discouraging or punishing the reporting of workplace injuries and illnesses.

The coalition, led by the National Association of Manufacturers, accuses OSHA of overstepping its authority and not following the required regulatory procedures in issuing the rule. The plaintiffs argue the rule will prevent employers from using safety incentive programs and post-accident drug testing, which they said are effective tools for improving workplace safety.

