Industry groups say OSHA's silica rule is not necessary or feasible

A broad coalition of industry groups has asked a federal appeals court to strike down a federal rule for workplace exposure to silica dust, claiming that regulators failed to show the new requirements are necessary to protect workers, affordable for some businesses to implement or that compliance is technically feasible in certain industries.

More than three dozen groups, including the National Association of Manufacturers, Associated Builders and Contractors and the National Association of Home Builders, filed a 131-page brief detailing their argument to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit on Friday. Jackson Lewis and Hunton & Williams represent the groups.

