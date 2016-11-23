FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Industry groups say OSHA's silica rule is not necessary or feasible
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
November 23, 2016 / 12:11 PM / 9 months ago

Industry groups say OSHA's silica rule is not necessary or feasible

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A broad coalition of industry groups has asked a federal appeals court to strike down a federal rule for workplace exposure to silica dust, claiming that regulators failed to show the new requirements are necessary to protect workers, affordable for some businesses to implement or that compliance is technically feasible in certain industries.

More than three dozen groups, including the National Association of Manufacturers, Associated Builders and Contractors and the National Association of Home Builders, filed a 131-page brief detailing their argument to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit on Friday. Jackson Lewis and Hunton & Williams represent the groups.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2f5XMzG

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.