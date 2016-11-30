FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Federal judge denies preliminary injunction on OSHA reporting rule
November 30, 2016

Federal judge denies preliminary injunction on OSHA reporting rule

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Texas has denied an industry bid to block an Occupational Safety and Health Administration rule prohibiting employers from retaliating against workers who report injuries and illnesses.

U.S. District Judge Sam Lindsay in Dallas ruled on Monday that a coalition of business groups and companies, led by the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM), did not show that it would suffer irreparable harm if he did not grant a nationwide preliminary injunction and OSHA starts enforcing the rule on Dec. 1.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2fCtF36

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
