8 months ago
5th Circuit enforces six-month time limit on OSHA chemical safety rule violations
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Business
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
January 3, 2017 / 11:23 PM / 8 months ago

5th Circuit enforces six-month time limit on OSHA chemical safety rule violations

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court overturned workplace safety sanctions against a Texas oil refinery on Thursday, ruling that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration cannot penalize employers for violations of a chemical safety rule that happened more than six months earlier.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held that OSHA could not cite Delek Refining, a subsidiary of Tennessee-based Delek US Holdings Inc, for violations of its process safety management (PSM) regulations outside of a statutory six-month statute of limitations.

