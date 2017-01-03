5th Circuit enforces six-month time limit on OSHA chemical safety rule violations

A federal appeals court overturned workplace safety sanctions against a Texas oil refinery on Thursday, ruling that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration cannot penalize employers for violations of a chemical safety rule that happened more than six months earlier.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held that OSHA could not cite Delek Refining, a subsidiary of Tennessee-based Delek US Holdings Inc, for violations of its process safety management (PSM) regulations outside of a statutory six-month statute of limitations.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2iB3Iix