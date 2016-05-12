FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Employers' injury data will be published online under new OSHA rule
May 12, 2016 / 11:11 AM / a year ago

Employers' injury data will be published online under new OSHA rule

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration issued a final rule on Wednesday requiring large employers to electronically submit their injury and illness records for publication on the agency’s website.

The reporting requirements, effective January 2017, will apply to workplaces with 250 or more employees. The rule also imposes less comprehensive reporting duties on establishments with as few as 20 workers if they come from one of nearly 70 high-hazard industries, including construction, manufacturing and agriculture.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1T9BzhQ

