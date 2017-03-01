FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Unions ask to defend OSHA reporting rule against industry challenge
March 1, 2017 / 12:28 PM / 6 months ago

Unions ask to defend OSHA reporting rule against industry challenge

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

Labor unions have moved to intervene in a lawsuit in federal court in Dallas, Texas to defend an Obama-era workplace safety regulation prohibiting employers from retaliating against workers who report injuries and illnesses, arguing that the new Trump administration might not fight for the rule.

The AFL-CIO and the United Steelworkers filed their motion on Monday in a bid to protect a Occupational Safety and Health Administration reporting rule that has been challenged by a coalition of business groups and companies, led by the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM).

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2lpKlZx

