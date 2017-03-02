House Republicans approve measure to limit OSHA on recordkeeping violations

Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives passed a measure on Wednesday that would stop workplace regulators from penalizing employers for incomplete or falsified injury records older than six months, even though they are required to keep accurate records for five years.

On a 231-191 vote, the House endorsed a joint resolution under the Congressional Review Act (CRA) to overturn the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's Obama-era modification to its injury recordkeeping rule, which clarified that an employer’s obligation continues throughout the mandatory five-year recordkeeping period and is not constrained by a six-month statute of limitations.

