Public health groups have moved to intervene in two lawsuits to defend an Obama-era workplace safety regulation mandating the online disclosure of injury and illness data, arguing that the Trump administration might not fight for the rule.

Public Citizen Health Research Group, American Public Health Association and two other groups filed a motion on Tuesday in a bid to protect a Occupational Safety and Health Administration reporting rule that has been challenged in federal court in Oklahoma by a coalition of business groups, including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

