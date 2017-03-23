FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Senate Republicans approve measure to revoke OSHA injury-reporting rule change
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
March 23, 2017 / 9:28 PM / 5 months ago

Senate Republicans approve measure to revoke OSHA injury-reporting rule change

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

Republicans in the U.S. Senate have passed a measure that would stop workplace regulators from penalizing employers for incomplete or falsified injury records older than six months, even though they are required to keep accurate records for five years.

On a strict party-line 50-48 vote Wednesday, the Senate endorsed a joint resolution under the Congressional Review Act (CRA) to overturn the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's Obama-era modification to its injury recordkeeping rule. The rule change had clarified that an employer's obligation to keep precise records continues throughout the mandatory five-year recordkeeping period and is not constrained by a six-month statute of limitations.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2mVLLvB

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.