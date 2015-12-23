FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Geico owes investigators overtime pay, but acted in good faith - 4th Circuit
December 23, 2015 / 10:12 PM / in 2 years

Geico owes investigators overtime pay, but acted in good faith - 4th Circuit

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court ruled on Wednesday that Geico is liable for the unpaid overtime of its claims investigators, even as the court limited the damages award because it found that the auto insurance giant had acted in good faith.

Answering what it called “a very close legal question,” a unanimous panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held that the investigators are not exempt from the Fair Labor Standards Act’s overtime protections.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1khNWIi

