Judge throws out overtime lawsuit against Quinn Emanuel, staffing agency
#Westlaw News
December 30, 2015 / 11:02 PM / 2 years ago

Judge throws out overtime lawsuit against Quinn Emanuel, staffing agency

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

Dec 30 -

A New York federal judge on Wednesday rejected a proposed class action filed by a contract attorney who claimed his staffing agency and the law firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan failed to pay him overtime for document review work.

U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams in Manhattan ruled that William Henig’s work for the firm - while rote - involved the practice of the law, making him exempt from overtime protections under the Fair Labor Standards Act.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1ZCsmy5

