Judge throws out overtime lawsuit against Quinn Emanuel, staffing agency

A New York federal judge on Wednesday rejected a proposed class action filed by a contract attorney who claimed his staffing agency and the law firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan failed to pay him overtime for document review work.

U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams in Manhattan ruled that William Henig’s work for the firm - while rote - involved the practice of the law, making him exempt from overtime protections under the Fair Labor Standards Act.

