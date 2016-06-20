Labor Department's switch on FLSA exemption gets no deference from SCOTUS

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Monday that the U.S. Labor Department failed to adequately explain its shifting interpretation of whether overtime pay requirements apply to customer service workers at auto dealerships, so courts do not have to defer to the department's view.

The justices decided with a 6-2 vote to send the case back to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to determine whether "service advisors" can bring a Fair Labor Standards Act lawsuit for unpaid overtime wages against a California Mercedes Benz dealership owned by Encino Motorcars. The circuit should reconsider the issue without giving the Labor Department's interpretation controlling weight, the court said.

