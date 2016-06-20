FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Labor Department's switch on FLSA exemption gets no deference from SCOTUS
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Cyber Risk
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
June 20, 2016 / 9:16 PM / a year ago

Labor Department's switch on FLSA exemption gets no deference from SCOTUS

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Monday that the U.S. Labor Department failed to adequately explain its shifting interpretation of whether overtime pay requirements apply to customer service workers at auto dealerships, so courts do not have to defer to the department's view.

The justices decided with a 6-2 vote to send the case back to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to determine whether "service advisors" can bring a Fair Labor Standards Act lawsuit for unpaid overtime wages against a California Mercedes Benz dealership owned by Encino Motorcars. The circuit should reconsider the issue without giving the Labor Department's interpretation controlling weight, the court said.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/28KgckP

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.