Democratic bill would weaken Labor Department's overtime rule

A Democratic lawmaker from Oregon on Thursday introduced a bill in the U.S. House of Representatives to water down the U.S. Labor Department's new overtime rule by gradually phasing it in and eliminating the rule's automatic updates.

The rule, which was issued in May, will raise the salary threshold for overtime exemption from about $23,700 to $47,500 on Dec. 1, immediately extending overtime pay to more than 4 million workers. The legislation from Representative Kurt Schrader would begin by raising the threshold to $36,000 on Dec. 1 and then increase it each year until it reached $47,500 in December 2019.

