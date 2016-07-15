FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Democratic bill would weaken Labor Department's overtime rule
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
July 15, 2016 / 11:56 AM / a year ago

Democratic bill would weaken Labor Department's overtime rule

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A Democratic lawmaker from Oregon on Thursday introduced a bill in the U.S. House of Representatives to water down the U.S. Labor Department's new overtime rule by gradually phasing it in and eliminating the rule's automatic updates.

The rule, which was issued in May, will raise the salary threshold for overtime exemption from about $23,700 to $47,500 on Dec. 1, immediately extending overtime pay to more than 4 million workers. The legislation from Representative Kurt Schrader would begin by raising the threshold to $36,000 on Dec. 1 and then increase it each year until it reached $47,500 in December 2019.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2a3ie20

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.