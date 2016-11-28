FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Decision blocking OT rule creates uncertainty for employers - lawyers
November 28, 2016 / 12:21 PM / 9 months ago

Decision blocking OT rule creates uncertainty for employers - lawyers

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

Although a federal judge in Texas has blocked the Obama administration's overtime rule, employers still face hard questions about how to move forward amid the rule's uncertain future, labor and employment lawyers told Reuters.

U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant, in Sherman, Texas, last week granted the preliminary injunction sought by 21 states and a coalition of business groups, including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. The rule was designed to extend mandatory overtime pay to more than 4 million salaried workers.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2fI1RZx

