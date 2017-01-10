FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Car dealership service advisors eligible for overtime under FLSA - 9th Circuit
January 10, 2017 / 5:33 PM / 7 months ago

Car dealership service advisors eligible for overtime under FLSA - 9th Circuit

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Monday kept alive a wage-and-hour lawsuit against a Southern California car dealership, ruling that automotive customer service workers are eligible for overtime pay under federal labor law.

On remand from the U.S. Supreme Court, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that "the most natural reading" of the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) shows that Congress did not intend to exempt from its coverage "service advisors" involved in both sales and maintenance, like those who sued a California Mercedes Benz dealership owned by Encino Motorcars.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ifiOMd

