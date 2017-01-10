Car dealership service advisors eligible for overtime under FLSA - 9th Circuit

A federal appeals court on Monday kept alive a wage-and-hour lawsuit against a Southern California car dealership, ruling that automotive customer service workers are eligible for overtime pay under federal labor law.

On remand from the U.S. Supreme Court, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that "the most natural reading" of the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) shows that Congress did not intend to exempt from its coverage "service advisors" involved in both sales and maintenance, like those who sued a California Mercedes Benz dealership owned by Encino Motorcars.

