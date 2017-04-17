FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Labor Department asks for third delay in overtime rule appeal
April 17, 2017 / 9:26 PM / 4 months ago

Labor Department asks for third delay in overtime rule appeal

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

The U.S. Labor Department has asked a federal appeals court for a third delay in litigation over an Obama-era rule to extend mandatory overtime pay to more than 4 million workers, highlighting that the Trump administration's Labor secretary nominee has not been confirmed.

In a motion filed with the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday, the Labor Department requested an additional 60 days “to allow incoming leadership personnel adequate time to consider the issues.” The delay, which is unopposed by Nevada and the other 20 states that sued to stop the rule, would push the department's deadline for its reply brief to June 30.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2oPSSug

