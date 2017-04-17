Labor Department asks for third delay in overtime rule appeal

The U.S. Labor Department has asked a federal appeals court for a third delay in litigation over an Obama-era rule to extend mandatory overtime pay to more than 4 million workers, highlighting that the Trump administration's Labor secretary nominee has not been confirmed.

In a motion filed with the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday, the Labor Department requested an additional 60 days “to allow incoming leadership personnel adequate time to consider the issues.” The delay, which is unopposed by Nevada and the other 20 states that sued to stop the rule, would push the department's deadline for its reply brief to June 30.

