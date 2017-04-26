FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. House panel approves bill allowing comp time in lieu of overtime wages
April 26, 2017 / 10:16 PM / 4 months ago

U.S. House panel approves bill allowing comp time in lieu of overtime wages

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

Republicans on the U.S. House of Representatives' Committee on Education and the Workforce on Wednesday approved legislation that would allow employers in the private sector to provide compensatory time instead of overtime pay under federal wage law.

Passed on a 22-16 party-line vote, the bill would amend the Fair Labor Standards Act to permit compensatory time off at a rate not less than one and one-half hours for each hour of overtime worked. Workers would have the choice to take compensatory time in lieu of pay.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2oxSL7w

