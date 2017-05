Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill on Tuesday that would permit employers in the private sector to provide compensatory time instead of overtime pay under federal wage law.

Passed on a 229-197 vote, the legislation would amend the Fair Labor Standards Act to allow compensatory time off at a rate not less than one and one-half hours for each hour of overtime, if workers select to take the time instead of pay.

