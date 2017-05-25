FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
Federal judge approves FLSA class in AT&T call center overtime case
May 25, 2017 / 9:24 PM / 3 months ago

Federal judge approves FLSA class in AT&T call center overtime case

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Chicago conditionally certified a class action accusing AT&T Inc subsidiaries in the midwest of not paying call center workers the overtime they were entitled to under federal wage law.

In an order issued Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Samuel Der-Yeghiayan held that the plaintiffs made a sufficient showing that workers at 30 call centers in five states were denied overtime due to policies like mandatory off-the-clock work and a rounding method that cheated them of time worked.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2rVLEUw

