Daycare center owes overtime wages under federal law - 8th Circuit

A Missouri daycare center must pay its employees overtime wages because it qualified as a “preschool” under federal wage-and-hour law, a federal appeals court ruled on Thursday.

A three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously affirmed a $92,000 judgment in a Labor Department enforcement action against two companies that employ workers who care for children at a Kansas City facility, as well as the owner of the companies.

