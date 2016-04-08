FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Daycare center owes overtime wages under federal law - 8th Circuit
April 8, 2016 / 12:36 PM / a year ago

Daycare center owes overtime wages under federal law - 8th Circuit

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A Missouri daycare center must pay its employees overtime wages because it qualified as a “preschool” under federal wage-and-hour law, a federal appeals court ruled on Thursday.

A three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously affirmed a $92,000 judgment in a Labor Department enforcement action against two companies that employ workers who care for children at a Kansas City facility, as well as the owner of the companies.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1SUAgzP

