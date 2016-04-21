Supreme Court considers FLSA exemptions for auto dealership workers

The U.S. Supreme Court wrestled with whether customer service workers at auto dealerships are exempt from the overtime protections in federal labor law during oral arguments on Wednesday, with liberal-leaning Justice Stephen Breyer emerging as a possible swing vote.

The conservative justices appeared open to overturning a 2015 decision from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals finding that “service advisors” could sue a California Mercedes Benz dealership owned by Encino Motorcars for unpaid overtime wages under the Fair Labor Standards Act. The circuit ruled that U.S. Labor Department’s regulations, updated in 2011, do not extend an overtime exemption for salesmen, mechanics and partsmen at dealerships to service advisors, who greet customers and recommend services but do not sell or work on cars.

