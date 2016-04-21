FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Supreme Court considers FLSA exemptions for auto dealership workers
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
April 21, 2016 / 11:06 AM / a year ago

Supreme Court considers FLSA exemptions for auto dealership workers

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

The U.S. Supreme Court wrestled with whether customer service workers at auto dealerships are exempt from the overtime protections in federal labor law during oral arguments on Wednesday, with liberal-leaning Justice Stephen Breyer emerging as a possible swing vote.

The conservative justices appeared open to overturning a 2015 decision from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals finding that “service advisors” could sue a California Mercedes Benz dealership owned by Encino Motorcars for unpaid overtime wages under the Fair Labor Standards Act. The circuit ruled that U.S. Labor Department’s regulations, updated in 2011, do not extend an overtime exemption for salesmen, mechanics and partsmen at dealerships to service advisors, who greet customers and recommend services but do not sell or work on cars.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2101Cbj

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.