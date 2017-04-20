Worker's PAGA claims stayed due to drilling company's bankruptcy - 9th Circuit

A federal appeals court on Thursday suspended litigation against an oil and gas drilling company brought under California’s Private Attorney General Act, ruling that PAGA claims do not qualify for an exception to the automatic stay of proceedings triggered by a bankruptcy filing.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held that former Nabors Drilling USA employee Jeremy Porter's case was not entitled to the so-called governmental unit exception to a bankruptcy stay for enforcing government regulations via his PAGA claim.

