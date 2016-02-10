Change in break-time policy was unfair labor practice - 8th Circuit

An electrical contracting company committed an unfair labor practice by unilaterally rewriting its employee-break policy without notifying the workers’ union or giving it a chance to bargain over the terms, a federal appeals court held Tuesday.

A unanimous panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Parsons Electric LLC had made a “material, substantial and significant change” in working conditions in 2012 by giving its jobsite supervisors unfettered discretion over the workers’ 15-minute breaks.

