FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Change in break-time policy was unfair labor practice - 8th Circuit
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
February 10, 2016 / 11:32 AM / 2 years ago

Change in break-time policy was unfair labor practice - 8th Circuit

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

An electrical contracting company committed an unfair labor practice by unilaterally rewriting its employee-break policy without notifying the workers’ union or giving it a chance to bargain over the terms, a federal appeals court held Tuesday.

A unanimous panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Parsons Electric LLC had made a “material, substantial and significant change” in working conditions in 2012 by giving its jobsite supervisors unfettered discretion over the workers’ 15-minute breaks.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/20V8zun

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.