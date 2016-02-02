Confidential wage information in EEOC proposal could be vulnerable - lawyers

Feb 2 -

The Obama administration’s proposal to fight the gender-based pay gap in the U.S. by expanding wage reporting requirements for private businesses has already sparked concern over whether that the information will be kept confidential, attorneys representing employers said Monday.

The plan announced Friday would add pay data to the statistics on racial and gender diversity that employers with 100 or more workers are required to provide annually to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the U.S. Labor Department’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1POOTQZ