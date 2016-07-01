U.S. Labor Department boosts penalties for violating labor and employment laws

The U.S. Labor Department announced on Thursday that it is increasing the monetary penalties for more than 60 kinds of violations of labor and employment laws, from wage-and-hour rules and occupational health standards to benefits requirements and immigration regulations.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration will see the first boost to its civil penalties in 25 years, with maximum fines rising by nearly 80 percent to $12,500 for serious violations and $124,700 for willful or repeated violations.

