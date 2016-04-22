FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9th Circuit creates burden-shifting rule for ERISA pension cases
April 22, 2016 / 12:26 PM / a year ago

9th Circuit creates burden-shifting rule for ERISA pension cases

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court revived a former ADT Security Systems worker’s lawsuit seeking pension benefits in a decision on Thursday that created a new rule shifting the burden of proving pension ineligibility to the employer.

A company opposing a pension-benefit claim bears the burden of proof when a worker makes a prima facie case that he is entitled to the benefits, but does not have access to key information under the company’s control that could substantiate the claim, a divided three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1NFbWxK

